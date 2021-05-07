Clear

Covid deaths may be double what we thought

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 3 million lives, an almost unfathomable human toll. Now, new figures suggest that the true global Covid-19 death toll has been grossly undercounted.

Posted: May 7, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 3 million lives, an almost unfathomable human toll. Now, new figures suggest that the true global Covid-19 death toll has been grossly undercounted.

Coronavirus has killed 6.9 million people, more than double the 3.2 million deaths that have been officially reported worldwide, according to analysis from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington (IHME).

At 574,000 deaths, the United States has reported more Covid-19 causalities than any other country. But the IHME report estimates the US death toll at more than 905,000 people -- around 58% higher.

The US is not alone in undercounting fatalities, the IHME said, adding that death tolls have been "significantly underreported in almost every country." It noted, however, that the underreporting is "unintentional," explaining that varied testing capacity, overstretched health systems and unrecorded deaths early in the pandemic all contributed to the discrepancy in numbers.

Compared to other countries, underreporting is US is "not bad," the IHME said, pointing to India and Mexico as two countries where the death toll is estimated to be around three times higher than the official numbers reported, under which both would surpass Brazil in coronavirus deaths.

India is estimated to surpass the US in terms of total Covid-19 deaths by September, accounting for 1.4 million deaths, according to the model. Analysis of Russia predicts an even more drastic discrepancy, with the total estimated number of deaths there more than five times higher than reported, placing the country in fifth place for the highest death toll globally.

For its analysis, IHME compared countries' excess death rate against expected death rates.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED.
Q: Guidance on masks is confusing. Who should wear one and when?

A: There are different rules in many different parts of the world, and it's always good to follow your health authority's guidelines. The situation is also complicated by the fact that in many countries, some people are vaccinated and others are not. A consensus is growing, however, that you can relax the use of masks if you're outdoors and not in a crowded place. That's based on the science of how the coronavirus spreads.

Generally, you should still wear a face covering in indoor public places, and outdoors if you can't maintain a safe distance from other people. Of course, people who have been fully vaccinated can be even more relaxed.

Dr. Leana Wen explains more in this short video.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY
India plows ahead with $1.8B construction plan while hospitals struggle to stay afloat

As India's second wave continues to claim the lives of more than 3,000 people a day, stretching its health care system beyond breaking point and leaving patients to die outside overwhelmed clinics, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving ahead with a $1.8 billion parliament renovation plan.

Modi's decision to plow ahead with the project -- which is expected to employ an estimated 46,700 people and could act as a superspreader event -- is the latest in a series of moves that opponents (and a growing section of the public) say underscores the callousness of the government's Covid-19 response.

Last month, as India was heading to the brink of a humanitarian crisis, Modi and his BJP party members continued to hold large-scale election rallies and allowed the months-long Hindu festival, Kumbh Mela -- which draws tens of millions of pilgrims to four rotating sites -- to go ahead.

As the country reported 414,188 new Covid-19 cases on Friday -- its highest daily record -- critics of the PM expressed their frustrations on Twitter, with some drawing comparisons between Modi and Nero, the Roman emperor who, according to legend, fiddled while Rome burned.

Opinion: With a vaccine patent waiver in sight, it's time to rethink intellectual property rules

The Biden administration on Wednesday backed a plan to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines. The proposal, first put forward by South Africa and India in October 2020, seeks to temporarily lift certain intellectual property rights that belong to pharmaceutical companies so other nations can develop generic versions of the drugs.

Ironically, the patent system was supposed to improve public welfare, writes Ruth L. Okediji, the Jeremiah Smith Jr. Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. In practice, however, the system has enabled the creation of drugs that pharmaceutical companies can sell at high prices, to the patients who can afford them and largely for diseases prevalent in wealthy countries.

Germany stands firm against waiving vaccine patents

German officials say they are opposed to waiving patents for Covid-19 vaccines, throwing a wrench into the plan brought forward by India and South Africa, and supported by the US this week, to facilitate an exchange of vaccine formulas. The hope would be that this move would narrow the vaccination gap between rich and poor countries.

On Thursday, a German government spokesperson said the country opposed the measure, adding that the "protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation" and the Biden administration's move would have "significant implications for vaccine production." Germany argues that current Covid-19 manufacturing constraints are due to production capacity and high-quality standards, and not a patent issue.

ON OUR RADAR

  • US companies, universities and states are offering booze, baseball and bonds in a creative attempt to get those holding out on the vaccine to take the shot.
  • Australia is dropping its controversial entry ban on anyone who has been in India over the past 14 days. From May 15, it will now allow citizens and permanent residents who have been there to return.
  • Florida's new law prohibiting businesses from asking whether employees or customers have been vaccinated may take a toll on its cruise business, with Norwegian Cruise Line's CEO saying it could suspend Florida departures and move its ships elsewhere.
  • A California bar owner who allegedly sold fake Covid-19 vaccine cards at his business has been charged with multiple felonies, including forgery and identity theft.

The guidance on mask wearing in the US has been relaxed. But some people want to keep wearing them. Here's why.

TODAY'S TOP TIP
A lot of people are still feeling hesitant to take up a vaccine when one is offered, and some people are wary of the new mRNA technology used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots. So how can you help assure friends and family who are on the fence?

The key is in explaining the science. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta points out that mRNA technology is older than some people think. Part of the reason these vaccines came out so quickly is because they were already in development following the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s.

SARS wasn't as widespread as feared, so researchers paused vaccine development in that area. But it did mean that when Covid-19 emerged, much of the groundwork was already done.

That aside, there is reason to feel optimistic and trust in these vaccines. Clinical trial data and now real-world data -- with hundreds of millions of people having now taken these shots -- show they are highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19 disease, and the adverse effects are minimal.

"Safety data around these vaccines are some of the most rigorous, really, out of any medial therapeutic that's out there," Gupta said. Click here for a video of Gupta fielding more questions on Covid-19.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1348067

Reported Deaths: 24483
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook53964510020
DuPage896181273
Will74655985
Lake66536979
Kane57744769
Winnebago32697470
Madison30314518
McHenry28259285
St. Clair27693511
Peoria22783299
Champaign20435144
Sangamon18530235
McLean17897178
Tazewell16744278
Rock Island14763307
Kankakee14007208
Kendall1286291
LaSalle12369240
Macon10624196
DeKalb9759119
Vermilion9422131
Adams8374122
Williamson7362128
Whiteside7115170
Boone662971
Ogle604781
Grundy582473
Clinton574690
Coles565394
Knox5495139
Jackson497964
Henry489863
Livingston477184
Effingham471372
Stephenson469081
Woodford468275
Macoupin466981
Marion4453115
Franklin442073
Monroe435092
Jefferson4251119
Randolph412484
Lee412052
Fulton386252
Morgan385081
Logan382957
Montgomery369773
Bureau367782
Christian363073
Fayette316355
Perry314760
Iroquois297766
McDonough279246
Jersey268549
Douglas257835
Saline255753
Lawrence240225
Shelby228337
Union224740
Crawford211126
Bond202224
Cass197724
Jo Daviess180124
Warren178546
Clark178432
Pike178452
Wayne176252
Ford176146
Hancock174431
Carroll174036
Richland173940
White169026
Edgar168639
Washington163625
Moultrie159726
Mason148845
Clay147843
De Witt147024
Piatt147014
Mercer144833
Greene143233
Johnson141814
Wabash134412
Massac133140
Cumberland128819
Menard122012
Jasper114918
Marshall104318
Hamilton83015
Schuyler7405
Brown7016
Pulaski6837
Stark63223
Edwards56812
Henderson52414
Calhoun5162
Scott4781
Putnam4763
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL50
Unassigned02347

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 726600

Reported Deaths: 13379
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion992781737
Lake53359964
Allen40387675
St. Joseph35449550
Hamilton35440408
Elkhart28376439
Tippecanoe22336217
Vanderburgh22271396
Porter18637306
Johnson17876377
Hendricks17154314
Clark12919191
Madison12574339
Vigo12426245
Monroe11845169
LaPorte11773210
Delaware10615185
Howard9859215
Kosciusko9366117
Hancock8239140
Bartholomew8042155
Warrick7766155
Floyd7645177
Grant7019174
Wayne7018199
Boone6669101
Morgan6547139
Dubois6148117
Marshall6000111
Dearborn578577
Cass5780105
Henry5681102
Noble558283
Jackson500472
Shelby489496
Lawrence4492120
Gibson434391
Harrison434271
Clinton426853
DeKalb425284
Montgomery423388
Whitley394439
Huntington387480
Steuben382957
Miami380266
Knox371890
Jasper362747
Putnam358560
Wabash353178
Adams340654
Ripley338970
Jefferson328881
White312854
Daviess295899
Wells290481
Decatur283592
Fayette278662
Greene276685
Posey270933
LaGrange264770
Scott264753
Clay259245
Randolph239781
Washington239532
Spencer231331
Jennings229248
Starke214452
Fountain211946
Sullivan211042
Owen197056
Fulton194640
Jay191830
Carroll188120
Perry182637
Orange182454
Rush172925
Vermillion168343
Franklin167735
Tipton162345
Parke145916
Blackford134532
Pike133034
Pulaski116045
Newton107034
Brown101541
Crawford99114
Benton98414
Martin87815
Warren81415
Switzerland7848
Union70710
Ohio56211
Unassigned0413