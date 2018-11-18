Covering kids and families dad event

Photo Gallery 1 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One group in the Wabash Valley is making sure dad's don't feel left out.
Covering kids and families organized a new and expecting fathers shower today.
The group gave dads all across the valley tools and resources to be active in their kids' lives.
Organizers gave the dads things they would need for their kids like car seats, outlet covers and playpens.
