Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Vigo County project just received a $10,000 donation after a News 10 report was watched several states away.

Vigo County is home to the Irishman bridge. We told you about this historic covered bridge back in October.

The bridge is nestled under the trees in Fowler Park. It's also falling apart and was dangerously close to crumbling into the water. Crews are well on their way to repairing the beloved bridge and they're getting some major help thanks to our first report.

LINK | WORK UNDERWAY TO SAVE HISTORIC VIGO COUNTY COVERED BRIDGE

The president of the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges, William Caswell, saw our News 10 report. He’s based out of New Hampshire.

Caswell says, "I saw one of your interviews with Adam [Grossman] on the internet and we talked it over with our officers and we felt it was a worthwhile project and fortunately we had a good year this year and we were able to actually make a contribution."

The society’s mission is to find covered bridges across the country and do all they can to save them. Membership fees, money from t-shift sales and donations are used to help fund projects.

Members reached out to the Vigo County Parks Department to learn more about the Irishman bridge project and they loved what they heard.

A few members traveled to Vigo County to present the parks department with a $10,000 check Friday morning.

Caswell says, "We've only had one project where we've donated more than that."

Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman says, "How neat that the reach of this project, you know, nationally, that this project and our park have the reach to get out to people."

Members of this group and the parks department share a passion for saving beautiful covered bridges like the Irishman. This donation will have a huge impact on the project.

Grossman says, "It's really going to help us out a lot to be able to get things accomplished and get things moving and free up finances for us."

The Irishman already looks different after just a month of work. More of the rotting floor has been removed and crews are slowly raising the bridge.

Grossman says it's still unclear how much this project will cost but adds this donation could cover a tenth of the total cost.

You can still donate money for the project. Just reach out to the parks department.