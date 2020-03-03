VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One in three families can not afford to buy diapers, wipes, or other hygiene products they may need for babies.
These items can not be bought with SNAP, WIC, or any other government program.
That's why Covered With Love, Inc. works hard to get volunteers or donors to help Wabash Valley families.
On Tuesday, the organization said thank you to those who helped make it possible.
Leaders say they have given almost 100,000 diapers to families in need.
The organization is always in need of help. To learn how you can donate - click here.
Related Content
- Covered With Love says thank you to its volunteers with special ceremony
- Covered in love; looking for love
- Two judges honored at a special ceremony
- Mayor issues proclamation for 'Covered With Love, Inc.'
- Tradition sparks excitement at Indiana Special Olympics opening ceremony
- Local police and firefighters honors fallen heroes with special ceremony.
- Brazil community honors local Pearl Harbor survivor with special ceremony
- Local youth train to become volunteer firefighters through special program
- A special send-off for a local elementary school volunteer
- Volunteers are needed for the Special Olympics in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...