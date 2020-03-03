Covered With Love says thank you to its volunteers with special ceremony

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One in three families can not afford to buy diapers, wipes, or other hygiene products they may need for babies.

These items can not be bought with SNAP, WIC, or any other government program.

That's why Covered With Love, Inc. works hard to get volunteers or donors to help Wabash Valley families.

On Tuesday, the organization said thank you to those who helped make it possible.

Leaders say they have given almost 100,000 diapers to families in need.

The organization is always in need of help. To learn how you can donate - click here.