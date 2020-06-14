Covered Bridge group tour cancelled

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group with members all over the country will not be able to visit the Irishman and other Indiana covered bridges this year.

The National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges was planning a tour for this fall.

That visit was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Many members live on the east coast.

The group's President, William Caswell said making travel arrangements was too difficult.

This same group actually donated to the Irishman Bridge project and many were looking forward to seeing it in person, as well as the many covered bridges in Parke County.

Now, Caswell is encouraging locals to use this time, when so much has been canceled, to learn more about the history in our own backyards.

"I try not to pick favorites. We try to treat them all equally. There's certainly some that gather more attention than others. The Jackson Bridge in Parke county seems to be getting a lot of attention, as it keeps getting hit by vehicles, and that's one I know a lot of other people have a particular affection towards," said Caswell.

Caswell said he hopes to reschedule the group tour for next year.