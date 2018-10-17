Clear
Covered Bridge Festival keeping police in Parke County busy

While you may have been enjoying the fun - the Parke County Sheriff's Office has been hard at work.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is still underway.

Each year, the county sees thousands of people from across the country.

This year, they've also seen an increase in arrests.

This week is one that the sheriff's office takes very seriously.

During the 10-day festival, all of their deputies are walking the streets or patrolling the roads.

In the past six days alone, the sheriff's office has made 25 arrests.

Not all of these involve the festival.

Sheriff Justin Cole told us the majority of these were made on the road.

With more deputies behind the wheel, they have extra efforts in place to catch those with previous warrants.

This doesn't mean these deputies can't be found in town too.

They still have multiple officers posted in case issues with the festival arise.

"A lot more warrant arrests that they are making. If there are complaints of thefts or shoplifting, we got more officers on foot in the areas so we have a better chance of apprehending them than what we do on our normal time during the years," Sheriff Cole said.

The officers are also keeping an eye out for code violations with vendors.

On Wednesday, News 10 learned deputies shut down one vendor in Mansfield.

Sheriff Cole told us they were selling baby turtles.

