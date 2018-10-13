Covered Bridge Festival continues through weekend

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking for some family fun, you can put the Covered Bridge Festival on your to-do list this weekend!

The festival features homemade crafts, treats and fun.

People come from all over to take it all in. It's also a Parke County staple as it helps celebrate the fall season.

It continues to attract more vendors and visitors year after year.

If you can't make it out this weekend, the festival lasts for ten days.