Covered Bridge Festival comes to a close

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vendors are packing up, and volunteers are cleaning up after another year of the Covered Bridge Festival.

It started as a weekend farmers market on the square in Rockville more than six decades ago.

Now, the festival spans 10 days, and you can visit multiple spots is Parke County.

We caught up with visitors on this last day of the festival.

"It's just all the cool stuff they have here. There's no other one I've been to like this one. It's really nice. You know they have a variety, really anything you want," said Tim Gabhart.