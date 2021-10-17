Covered Bridge Festival comes to a close -- see how some local vendors faired!

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's largest festival has officially come to a close for the year.

That's the one and only Covered Bridge Festival.

The 10 day festival showcased the area's 31 covered bridges -- each with its' own unique story!

This year, hundreds of local vendors were featured, and thousands more enjoyed beautiful fall weather while experiencing living history!

News 10 spoke with several local vendors on Sunday.

They say the festival was a huge success this year!

"In fact we've sold so much of our product we had to go back to the Nashville, Tennessee area to get more -- and we're actually in the process of selling out again. Before the day is over with -- so we're technically going to be selling out twice," Randy Beasley with Beasley's Smokehouse Rub said.

"I would say each day there's about 10,000 people that come past my booth, and over 10 days that's 100,000 people. That's a lot of people," Patrick Vaughan with Selina Vaughan Studios said.

If you missed this year's festival -- don't worry!

The Covered Bridge Festival will be back next October!