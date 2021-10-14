'...It's not been overly busy' How are the crowds at this year's Covered Bridge Festival?

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After a year off, and so much uncertainty with the Covid-19 Delta variant, nobody knew what to expect this year's Covered Bridge Festival turnout to be like.

Now that the festival is underway, New's 10 wanted to talk to some of the vendors about how this year's turnout has been.

"We missed last year and we kinda hoped that those people would come back and so far, they have been. It's not been overly busy but it has been steady," said John Dressler, one of the vendors in Rockville.

This year is Dressler's sixth year setting up at the Rockville square. He says that the steady flow of customers keeps him selling baked goods all day.

"Every day so far we have run out and had to go back to the kitchen," said Dressler.

The Covered Bridge Festival continues through Sunday, and vendors encourage the public to make their way to Parke County before then.