Covered Bridge Festival Returning for the 2021 Season

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In August of 2020, Parke County officials had to make the decision to cancel the Covered Bridge Festival.

Canceling the festival was not an easy decision for officials to make.

"It was a tough choice, canceling the festival. We were following state guidelines," said Jim Meece, the Parke County Commissioner.

He believes that they will be able to have the festival this year. "We fully anticipate having the festival this year, just like we have since 1957," said Meece.

Officials are expecting this year's turnout to be larger than in previous years. For more information about this year's Covered Bridge Festival, visit the festival's website, or click here.