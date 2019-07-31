Clear

Court warns scammers are threatening people using spoofed phone number

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana has a new warning about scammers threatening people using the court's phone number.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana is warning that spoofers are using the court's main phone number to try to scam and scare people.

Last week, people started reporting they had been contacted by someone claiming to be with the court. The phone number that showed up is the actual phone number for the court.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana offered information on what to do about concerning phone calls:

  • Do not divulge personal information or financial information to unknown callers, including those who claim to work for a government agency.
  • A fine will never be imposed until after an individual has appeared in court and been given the opportunity to explain a failure to appear.
  • A court will never ask for a credit/debit card number, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers over the phone for any purpose.
  • You can authenticate a call by contacting the Clerk’s Office of the U.S. District Court in Indianapolis at (317) 229-3700 to verify that the court is not requiring any action from you and that the scam call did not come from the court.

According to the court, the scammers said informed call recipients that their social security benefits had been hacked, that they were under investigation, or that they would be arrested.

Many of the victims are of Latino heritage, and in some instances the scammers speak to the victims in Spanish.

Individuals who think they might the be victim of this scam should report it to the District Court Clerk’s Office at 317-229-3700; the Federal Trade Commission; and the U. S. Marshals Service at 317-226-6566.

