INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana Appeals Court filed an order Friday and will consider Danny Tanoos's appeal request.
It's a specific kind of appeal that can be filed in the middle of a case. Tanoos's legal team hopes to get his bribery charges dismissed. They filed the appeal request in May. In March, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the charges.
Tanoos is a former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent. He is facing bribery charges in Marion County. Investigators say he accepted gifts in exchange for business contract recommendations. Tanoos has denied any wrongdoing.
According to online records, the court has not yet set dates for further proceedings.
Related Content
- Court to consider Tanoos appeal
- Lawyers for Tanoos file appeal papers with Indiana Court of Appeals
- Tanoos plans to file for an appeal in court's decision to not dismiss charges against him
- Judge grants Danny Tanoos the ability to take case to the court of appeals
- Attorneys for Tanoos file Interlocutory Order for Immediate Appeal request
- Danny Tanoos set to go to court on Wednesday
- Next court date for Tanoos bribery case is January 23rd
- Supreme Court rejects administration appeal over immigration
- ISU hosts Indiana Court of Appeals
- Court of Appeals takes Fennell Case