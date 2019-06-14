Clear

Court to consider Tanoos appeal

The Indiana Appeals Court will consider a motion to appeal in the Danny Tanoos bribery case.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 5:04 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana Appeals Court filed an order Friday and will consider Danny Tanoos's appeal request.

It's a specific kind of appeal that can be filed in the middle of a case. Tanoos's legal team hopes to get his bribery charges dismissed. They filed the appeal request in May. In March, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the charges.

Tanoos is a former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent. He is facing bribery charges in Marion County. Investigators say he accepted gifts in exchange for business contract recommendations. Tanoos has denied any wrongdoing.

According to online records, the court has not yet set dates for further proceedings.

