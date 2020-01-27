Clear

Court rules for gay couple in Indiana birth certificate suit

A federal appeals court sided with a gay married couple who challenged Indiana’s birth records law, arguing that it discriminates against them and their children because birth certificates don’t account for same-sex spouses as parents.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 12:35 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, Ind (AP) — A federal appeals court sided with a gay married couple who challenged Indiana’s birth records law, arguing that it discriminates against them and their children because birth certificates don’t account for same-sex spouses as parents.

The decision from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Jan. 17 reaffirmed a lower court’s ruling in a 2015 case filed by Ashlee and Ruby Henderson that required the state to recognize legitimately the couple’s children as their own.

The Hendersons, of Lafayette, alleged that local and state health officials discriminated against them when the Tippecanoe County Health Department declined to put both of their names as parents on their son’s birth certificate in December 2014. The county at the time allowed only Ruby Henderson, the birth mother, to be listed as a parent.

The three-judge panel appeals court rejected the state’s appeal, upholding U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt’s 2016 ruling.

“The district court’s order requiring Indiana to recognize the children of these plaintiffs as legitimate children, born in wedlock, and to identify both wives in each union as parents, is affirmed,” the appeals court wrote in its 10-page ruling.

Ashlee Henderson told the Journal & Courier that she was surprised when she heard about the decision, which she has been waiting on since the case was argued in May 2017.

“My first reaction was such relief and shock,” said Henderson, who now also has a daughter. “After such a long wait, it was such an indescribable feeling to finally have answers. Good answers at that.”

The Indiana attorney general’s office is “disappointed” in the ruling and will consider next steps, spokeswoman Melissa Gustafson said.

The state could seek to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Karen Celestino-Horseman, Indianapolis attorney representing the Hendersons, praised the ruling.

“This one is just further affirmation of these families,” Celestino-Horseman said. “You’d think this would be settled. ... But we’ll wait to see what the state does. Wait, again.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Cloudy and cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MOHS Surgery - Dermatology Center of Indiana

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Cloudy, cold. High: 36

Image

Jada Meets Jada

Image

ISU vs SIU WBB

Image

Girls Sectional Draw

Image

Brazil photography contest

Image

New Loogootee library opens

Image

Monday dedicated to Eva Kor

Image

Fundraiser supports Old 41 Diner employees

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans