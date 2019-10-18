Court of appeals will now decide whether or not to drop the case against Danny Tanoos

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information in the case against the former Vigo County School Corporation superintendent.

Attorneys for Danny Tanoos filed the last brief in an appeal.

The court of appeals will now decide whether or not to dismiss the charges filed against Tannos.

He was charged in Marion County with three counts of bribery.

The state alleges he accepted bribes in exchange for steering work to Energy Systems Group.

That's a company that did $42 million worth of work for the Vigo County School Corporation.

A Marion County judge ruled against dismissing the charges against Tanoos, so he filed an appeal in the court of appeals.

Online records show both sides have fully presented their cases to court.

Since there will be no oral arguments before the court, the judges could give their decision on the matter at any time.

We will let you know when the court makes its ruling.