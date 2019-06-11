Clear

Court makes suspect name public in Perrelle death case

The name of the driver responsible for a deadly crash on Valentine's Day is now public and a plea agreement is filed.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of the driver responsible for a deadly crash on Valentine's Day is now public and a plea agreement is filed.

According to court records, Bryce Switzer-Couthen, 16, was driving the car that killed Jenna Perrelle, 17, of Terre Haute.

The court is granting public access to this juvenile case. The order states "it's in the best interest of the safety and welfare of the community due to the severity of the charges committed."

Switzer-Couthen is charged with reckless homicide, two counts of criminal recklessness and reckless driving.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. Perrelle was killed in the crash. She was a student and softball player at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

Switzer-Couthen is set to appear in juvenile court this Thursday at 9 a.m. for a hearing. According to court records a plea agreement has been filed in the case. News 10 does not have specifics on that agreement at this point. However, News 10 does plan on being in the courtroom on Thursday.

We reached out to the prosecutor’s office. They tell us, their interpretation of this order is that the public will be allowed at this hearing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Another Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Children better prepared to take action during emergencies after training

Image

Board revokes funeral director's license

Image

Court makes suspect name public in Perrelle death case

Image

Why Water Heats Slower Than Land

Image

'It's our responsibility to offer this kind of platform,' Vigo County School Corporation offers new

Image

Amcor completes acquisition of Bemis

Image

Community Spotlight: The Brazil Lions Club

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Work begins on Barr-Reeve renovations

Image

Parks After Dark summer program underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp