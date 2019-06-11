VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of the driver responsible for a deadly crash on Valentine's Day is now public and a plea agreement is filed.
According to court records, Bryce Switzer-Couthen, 16, was driving the car that killed Jenna Perrelle, 17, of Terre Haute.
The court is granting public access to this juvenile case. The order states "it's in the best interest of the safety and welfare of the community due to the severity of the charges committed."
Switzer-Couthen is charged with reckless homicide, two counts of criminal recklessness and reckless driving.
Police said speed was a factor in the crash. Perrelle was killed in the crash. She was a student and softball player at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
Switzer-Couthen is set to appear in juvenile court this Thursday at 9 a.m. for a hearing. According to court records a plea agreement has been filed in the case. News 10 does not have specifics on that agreement at this point. However, News 10 does plan on being in the courtroom on Thursday.
We reached out to the prosecutor’s office. They tell us, their interpretation of this order is that the public will be allowed at this hearing.
- Court makes suspect name public in Perrelle death case
- Terre Haute teen waiting to see if his case will be moved to adult court in connection to Jenna Perrelle death
- 16-year-old driver of car involved in a crash that killed Jenna Perrelle arrested
