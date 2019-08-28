Court keeps Indiana voter registration purge law on hold

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with critics of an Indiana law who argue it would allow officials to illegally remove voters from the state’s election rolls.
The Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Tuesday a federal judge’s ruling last year blocking the Indiana law from taking effect. That law would’ve allowed local election authorities to immediately purge voter registrations if the program called Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck found a duplicate registration in another state for that person.
Common Cause Indiana maintained the Crosscheck system started by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was unreliable.
The ruling says Indiana law wrongly allowed registration purges without voter notification. The court also faulted the law for equating voting in two states with being registered to vote in multiple states.
