Clear

Court keeps Indiana voter registration purge law on hold

A federal appeals court has sided with critics of an Indiana law who argue it would allow officials to illegally remove voters from the state’s election rolls.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with critics of an Indiana law who argue it would allow officials to illegally remove voters from the state’s election rolls.

The Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Tuesday a federal judge’s ruling last year blocking the Indiana law from taking effect. That law would’ve allowed local election authorities to immediately purge voter registrations if the program called Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck found a duplicate registration in another state for that person.

Common Cause Indiana maintained the Crosscheck system started by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was unreliable.

The ruling says Indiana law wrongly allowed registration purges without voter notification. The court also faulted the law for equating voting in two states with being registered to vote in multiple states.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down