Court filing reveals details of proposed plea for local woman charged in Capitol violence

WASHINGTON (WTHI) - A new federal court filing offers details about a proposed plea agreement for a local woman charged in the January 6 Capitol violence.

The counsel for Anna Morgan-Lloyd filed a Memorandum in Support of Probationary Sentence that was uploaded to the federal court database on Tuesday. The document says she is pleading guilty to a count of Parading, Demonstration, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. According to the memorandum, the parties agree to a sentence of probation, with 40 hours of community service, and an order of restitution of $500.

"Once Mrs. Lloyd understood the destruction and lawlessness of many who entered the U.S. Capitol, she was upset, contrite, and remorseful. Though she did not defile or destroy any property, she acknowledges that her presence may have given comfort to those who committed acts of violence and acts of destruction," stated defense counsel, Heather Shaner.

The government filed charges again Morgan-Lloyd and Dona Sue Bissey in February. According to the initial complaint, Morgan-Lloyd was recognized after going to the Greene County Sheriff's Office on January 22nd to apply for a gun permit.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office notified federal investigators. The government says screenshots from social media confirm both women were present both outside and inside the Capitol during the insurrection.

In the filing, Shaner said Morgan-Lloyd drove to Washington, D.C. to hear the President speak at the invitation of Bissey, her hairdresser and friend. The defense counsel also said Morgan-Lloyd hopes to one day return to the U.S. Capitol in homage and reverence to the United States.

"I have had many political and ethical discussions with Anna Lloyd. I tendered a booklist to her. She has read Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, Just Mercy, and Schindler's List to educate herself about "government policy" toward Native Americans, African Americans, and European Jews. We have discussed the books and also about the responsibility of an individual when confronting "wrong," stated Shaner.

Tuesday's filings included a written statement from Morgan-Lloyd. She said when she went to Washington D.C., her intention was to show support for the President. She said as people started walking toward the Capitol Building, she didn't know anyone would be walking up the steps.

"When a 74-year-old woman, we met that day, went up, we followed to keep her safe. I made the decision to go up and I’m responsible for that. No one made me go, I wasn’t forced. When she entered the building, we went in to find her. Once again I could have chosen to stay outside," wrote Morgan-Lloyd.

FULL MORGAN-LLOYD STATEMENT | "We didn’t know people had gotten violent, police were hurt, and unfortunately

people had died."

She wrote in the filing that she knew she was wrong for stepping into the building, but never imagined being arrested, especially after cooperating with the FBI.

"I felt ashamed that something meant to show support for the President had turned violent. This is not the way to prove any point. At first, it didn’t dawn on me, but later I realized that if every person like me, who wasn’t violent, was removed from that crowd, the ones who were violent may have lost the nerve to do what they did. For that, I am sorry and take responsibility. It was never my intent to help empower people to act violently," wrote Morgan-Lloyd. "I take responsibility for my actions on January 6th. I will do what the court requires of me to try to set things right. I will cooperate with my probation officer fully. In addition, I will pay restitution to the court as soon as possible."

According to the federal court database, the judge in the case set a plea and sentencing hearing for Friday morning. Bissey remains scheduled for a status conference hearing on July 19th.

A man from Vincennes, Indiana also faces charges in connection to the violence at the Capitol Building on January 6. The FBI said Jonathan Ace Sanders, Sr. was arrested at his home in March.