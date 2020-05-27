Court documents show what led to weekend standoff in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New information from court documents shows what led to a police standoff last weekend in Terre Haute.

Police arrested Terryon Golliday after a six-hour standoff at a home on South Center Street.

He returns to court on Thursday when formal charges will be filed against him.

A woman called police when she heard Golliday trying to break into the home through the back door.

When he breached the door, the woman said she saw he was armed. He allegedly forced her into the home's attic when police arrived.

The woman told police Golliday said she wouldn't make it if she tried to leave.

She asked Golliday to move out the night before the standoff. They had been living there together for about six months.