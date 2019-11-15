Court documents show more details about Terre Haute murder investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a suspect at the center of a Terre Haute murder investigation.
Durend Randall faced a judge for the first time on Friday.
Last week, Randall was arrested in connection to a shooting.
It happened on Heritage Drive.
That's where police say one man was killed after being shot. Another was hurt.
Court records say Antwane Randall got into a struggle with Durend.
That's when the gun fired/ Antwane was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
According to the court records, he told officers he saw another victim on the floor with several gunshot wounds.
Police identified the person that was killed as Evan Pershing.
Durend Randall has a criminal history. He was convicted of domestic battery in 2013 and convicted of robbery in 2016.
A jury trial is set for May of next year.
