Court documents shed more light on weekend standoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Court documents have revealed what happened during a weekend standoff in Terre Haute.

Police say Michael Medley fired three to four shots in the air.

This happened during an argument on 5th Avenue.

The Terre Haute Police Special Response Team responded to the scene and arrested Medley.

He will appear in court on Thursday to face charges of criminal recklessness, intimidation, and pointing a firearm.

His bond is set at $50,000 - cash only.