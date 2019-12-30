More details revealed in Friday night Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a shooting this past Friday ion Terre Haute.
It happened on 8th Street.
We previously reported police arrested Briella Ellis and Royss Ellis. New court documents reveal more about what happened.
Officers said the victim had been shot twice. Police reported Royss Ellis was found nearby with stab wounds.
The victim reported he had been arguing with his girlfriend, Briella Ellis.
According to court documents, Royss and another unknown man showed up. Witness said the unknown man shot the victim.
The victim said Royss started punching him.
Court documents state witnesses said the unknown man shot the victim again. The victim told police he stabbed Royss. Both of the Ellis's and the unknown man ran.
