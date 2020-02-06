Court documents reveal gruesome scene in Putnam County murder investigation leading to Terre Haute man's arrest

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Court documents on the man arrested for murder in Greencastle detail a gruesome scene.
Police arrested John Gonzalez of Terre Haute.
He's charged with the murder of Melissa Attkisson in Putnam County. He was also charged with auto theft, and theft of a handgun.
On January 28, Attkisson's son found her body in the upstairs bedroom of her home. Police say the body had a gunshot wound to the abdomen as well as some head injuries.
Her son also told police her black SUV was missing. Police also learned her credit and debit cards, as well as her cell phone, and a pink and silver handgun, were also missing.
Autopsy results showed Attkisson died from blunt force trauma to the head.
On Monday, police in Rock Island, Illinois contacted the Greencastle Police Department. They arrested Gonzalez not far from the scene where he allegedly wrecked Attkisson's SUV.
Rock Island Police located Attkisson's missing credit and debit cards.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office also identified Gonzalez as the person who sold Attkisson's cell phone at the south Walmart in Terre Haute. That cell phone had a video clip of Attkisson shortly before her death. Police say she could be heard calling out 'John' and pleading for help. She also appeared to have a gunshot wound to her side and a severely battered face. The pink and silver handgun was on the bed.
Police were able to identify Gonzalez as the person who took the images.
His court date in Putnam County is unknown. We do know he's set for a hearing in Vigo County on a probation violation on February 10.
Gonzalez was convicted in a 2010 sexual battery case. He currently faces charges here on battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
