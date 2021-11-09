Two men now face murder charges for the shooting death of Mezmariah Wilson, here's what the court docs say happened

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men remain in jail facing new murder charges in the death of a local teenager.

We are learning more about what led authorities to file those increased charges.

Police say 15-year-old Mezmariah Wilson was killed in a shooting in Carlisle. It happened in June near the town's elementary school.

Wilson was a student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. People who knew her have told us Wilson was sweet and full of hope.

We told you Monday judges in Sullivan County increased the charges against the two suspects.

Tuesday, News 10 obtained the new court records in the case. The documents paint a picture that the people involved were prepared for a fight the night Mezmariah Wilson died.

Since June, investigators have continued reviewing evidence and witness statements.

LINK | 20 total shots fired between two suspects in Carlisle shooting that killed teen

Investigators say Matthew Earle and Kyle Johnson received a request from a third party to help in a fight.

Several people met in Carlisle for what was supposed to be a fistfight. We know the incident turned deadly when people started shooting.

In an interview with police, Earle said he had a 9-millimeter pistol with a laser on it. He also said Johnson had a semi-automatic pistol. Earle said he fired five times into the dirt. He said Johnson then fired 15 rounds toward a group of people.

Police found matching casings at the scene and at a firing range in Poland, Indiana.

According to police, Earle and Johnson practiced firing their weapons at the range earlier in the day of the shooting.

Casings from the scene matched a gun police allegedly found at Earle's house.

Several witnesses told police information that matched Earle and Johnson being the shooters.

With all of this in mind, authorities asked for the charges to be increased.

Indiana State Police sergeant Matt Ames gave News 10 a brief statement on the time that has passed in this investigation. That statement reads:

"The Putnamville State Police Detectives have worked diligently in gathering information and evidence in reference to this case. They have conducted numerous interviews and collected additional evidence. At the conclusion of all this information being gathered, they were able to present it to the Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith Mischler and the additional charges have been filed in reference to this case."

Police say Earle did not have a handgun license.

Both men will be held without bond to answer to the new charges.