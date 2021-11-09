Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two men now face murder charges for the shooting death of Mezmariah Wilson, here's what the court docs say happened

Two men remain in jail facing new murder charges in the death of a local teenager.

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 4:24 PM
Posted By: Blake Dollier

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men remain in jail facing new murder charges in the death of a local teenager.

We are learning more about what led authorities to file those increased charges.

Police say 15-year-old Mezmariah Wilson was killed in a shooting in Carlisle. It happened in June near the town's elementary school.

Wilson was a student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. People who knew her have told us Wilson was sweet and full of hope.

We told you Monday judges in Sullivan County increased the charges against the two suspects.

Tuesday, News 10 obtained the new court records in the case. The documents paint a picture that the people involved were prepared for a fight the night Mezmariah Wilson died.

Since June, investigators have continued reviewing evidence and witness statements.

LINK | 20 total shots fired between two suspects in Carlisle shooting that killed teen

Investigators say Matthew Earle and Kyle Johnson received a request from a third party to help in a fight.

Several people met in Carlisle for what was supposed to be a fistfight. We know the incident turned deadly when people started shooting.

In an interview with police, Earle said he had a 9-millimeter pistol with a laser on it. He also said Johnson had a semi-automatic pistol. Earle said he fired five times into the dirt. He said Johnson then fired 15 rounds toward a group of people.

Police found matching casings at the scene and at a firing range in Poland, Indiana.

According to police, Earle and Johnson practiced firing their weapons at the range earlier in the day of the shooting.

Casings from the scene matched a gun police allegedly found at Earle's house.

Several witnesses told police information that matched Earle and Johnson being the shooters.

With all of this in mind, authorities asked for the charges to be increased.

Indiana State Police sergeant Matt Ames gave News 10 a brief statement on the time that has passed in this investigation. That statement reads:

"The Putnamville State Police Detectives have worked diligently in gathering information and evidence in reference to this case. They have conducted numerous interviews and collected additional evidence. At the conclusion of all this information being gathered, they were able to present it to the Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith Mischler and the additional charges have been filed in reference to this case."

Police say Earle did not have a handgun license.

Both men will be held without bond to answer to the new charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Cloudy and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, cooler. High: 63

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

HS Hoops

Image

Tyreke Key

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Lawsuit

Image

iRead Performance

Image

COVID 19 BATTLE

Image

Today was nice - but how long will these temperatures stick around?

Image

Here's how you can round up your change to give back to veterans

Image

KNOX COUNTY SMART911

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1720345

Reported Deaths: 28419
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook64940711337
DuPage1115811392
Will938831144
Lake823021099
Kane69984891
Winnebago43056567
Madison41012608
St. Clair36912608
McHenry36046336
Champaign27829199
Peoria27469377
Sangamon26257290
McLean23652227
Tazewell21039342
Rock Island19448369
Kankakee18410262
Kendall16728118
Macon15699252
LaSalle15348290
Vermilion15000205
Adams13533157
DeKalb12567134
Williamson12274181
Whiteside8508187
Jackson818895
Coles8170131
Boone813484
Ogle784694
Grundy763090
Knox7614172
Franklin7407116
Macoupin7245109
Clinton7238104
Marion7122148
Henry682578
Effingham6811102
Jefferson6716146
Stephenson625597
Livingston607499
Woodford594192
Randolph5611103
Christian551183
Fulton538283
Monroe5358105
Morgan5196102
Montgomery506683
Logan502976
Lee491464
Bureau460094
Fayette442667
Saline441971
Perry439876
Iroquois435581
McDonough382566
Shelby364350
Jersey345553
Crawford341330
Lawrence340635
Douglas336138
Union313648
Wayne311565
Richland289258
Hancock284935
White283833
Clark275742
Edgar270450
Pike270458
Cass269731
Clay267454
Bond263227
Ford253459
Warren251468
Moultrie248033
Carroll242539
Johnson237232
Jo Daviess228829
Massac222853
Mason219453
Wabash219419
De Witt216630
Washington215629
Mercer213937
Piatt208314
Greene208240
Cumberland195527
Menard176014
Jasper164921
Marshall144223
Hamilton136622
Schuyler112612
Brown108711
Pulaski106812
Edwards105419
Stark83529
Gallatin8019
Alexander76913
Henderson75814
Calhoun7192
Scott7197
Hardin62816
Putnam5794
Pope5696
Unassigned752433
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1035141

Reported Deaths: 16916
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1381222175
Lake679391191
Allen60189827
Hamilton47439475
St. Joseph45781623
Elkhart36986521
Vanderburgh32822488
Tippecanoe28597267
Johnson25691456
Hendricks24408366
Porter23514369
Madison19347426
Clark19114264
Vigo17932307
LaPorte15731253
Monroe15663203
Delaware15421273
Howard15251301
Kosciusko12885150
Hancock12002179
Bartholomew11972182
Warrick11469189
Floyd11351223
Wayne11292258
Grant10603225
Morgan9673185
Boone9177119
Henry8455159
Dearborn839597
Dubois8393135
Noble8342110
Marshall8291139
Cass7658125
Lawrence7632178
Shelby7361122
Jackson716293
Gibson6727115
Huntington6697101
DeKalb6663102
Harrison662794
Knox6556111
Montgomery6469114
Miami6081100
Putnam598681
Clinton592474
Steuben590078
Whitley587857
Jasper556987
Wabash5540105
Jefferson525499
Ripley515092
Adams501279
Daviess4771116
Scott452176
Greene437097
White436865
Wells436490
Clay435360
Decatur4254105
Fayette413391
Jennings403964
Posey383244
LaGrange380487
Washington365854
Randolph3587103
Fountain344660
Spencer344245
Sullivan335253
Fulton331569
Starke329372
Owen326974
Orange304865
Jay295347
Rush274232
Carroll270936
Franklin270143
Perry269552
Vermillion267056
Parke236330
Tipton233961
Pike232144
Blackford201643
Pulaski191757
Newton167251
Crawford163129
Brown154149
Benton154017
Martin144219
Switzerland137412
Warren124116
Union109216
Ohio87013
Unassigned0561