Court documents identify suspect in Terre Haute Christmas day incident that ended in a shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Court records have named the suspect accused of stealing mail and hitting a person with a vehicle before being shot on Christmas Day.

The Terre Haute Police Department had not confirmed the name as of publish time, but an Affidavit of Probable Cause for Warrantless Arrest signed by a Vigo County Judge last week says the suspect is Paul Aubin, 52, of Terre Haute.

The Public Information Officer for the Police Department said the name would be released after the individual was released from the hospital.

LINK | CHRISTMAS DAY SHOOTING INVESTIGATION ON TERRE HAUTE'S EAST SIDE

It all happened on Christmas morning when police responded to a call of a shooting.

According to court documents, witnesses told police they saw a suspicious person going through mailboxes. The documents allege that person was Aubin.

Court documents say a person went outside to confront Aubin. At that point, Aubin was allegedly in a vehicle.

Police say Aubin ran over the person confronting him...and that person shot Aubin.

The vehicle he was in was reported stolen, court documents allege.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.