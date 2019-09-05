Court documents allege Terre Haute firefighter molested two underage girls, had child pornography

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County judge found probable cause for the arrest of a Terre Haute firefighter for molesting two underage girls.

On Wednesday, Terre Haute Police arrested Rodger Plunkett II.

A detective filed a probable cause affidavit in the case against Plunkett.

He's accused of molesting the two girls between 1998 and 2005.

A person close to Plunkett told police he had been sending her animated digital images, including child pornography, to her phone for months.

She also told police she found child pornography on old hard drives he left in the house and carried a hard drive with him everywhere, that she suspects also had child pornography on it.

She went on to say he tried to talk her into including children in their sex life.

Plunkett is in the Vigo County Jail on $100,000 bond.

He will be in court on Tuesday.