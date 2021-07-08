From a candidate for Terre Haute mayor to murder suspect - federal officials identify Ferency's accused killer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States Department of Justice has identified the man they say killed Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency.

That man was identified as 44-year-old Shane Meehan.

Shane Meehan during a previous interview, while he was running for Terre Haute Mayor (WTHI File)

Along with his role at the Terre Haute Police Department, Ferency worked as an FBI Task Force Officer.

Officials confirmed with News 10, Meehan ran for mayor in Terre Haute in the last mayoral election.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to News 10 he used to work at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute. He worked there from March 20, 2005, to October 28, 2017. He was a correctional officer.

Here's what officials say happened

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Meehan drove his truck to the gate of the FBI Resident Agency building near the Vigo County Courthouse.

They said Meehan got out of his truck and tossed a Molotov cocktail toward the building. A short time later, Detective Ferency walked out of the office where Meehan allegedly confronted him.

Meehan is accused of shooting Ferency. Ferency returned fire but did not survive his injuries.

An FBI Special Agent came out of the building and got into a shootout with Meehan. Officials say Meehan was shot twice before he got into his truck and took off.

A short time later, Meehan was found at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, where he received treatment for his gunshot wounds.

Officials said a gun, Molotov Cocktails, and more ammo were found inside of his truck in the parking lot at Regional.

Meehan was charged with the murder of a federal agent. If he is convicted, he could face life in federal prison.

The FBI is heading the shooting investigation.