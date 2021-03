TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more information about a shooting at a local motel.

The person arrested, Justin Blueher says what happened was an accident.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the Roadway Motel in Terre Haute.

According to court documents, Blueher bought a gun. He told police he was holding it to show it to the victim.

That's when Blueher says it accidentally went off. The victim was shot in the leg.

The suspect faces charges because he didn't have a license to carry a handgun.