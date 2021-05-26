Court docs allege Terre Haute woman shot a man in the back after she said he stole items

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a shooting last Friday in Terre Haute.

Officers arrested Lexus Dunbar.

According to court records, police responded to a home at Dahlen Avenue in Terre Haute.

Documents say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Dunbar and a male acquaintance.

She claims the man took her property in front of her daughter and assaulted her. She reportedly told police she grabbed a gun and shot the man in the back as he was running away.

Police later said they caught Dunbar during a traffic stop on North 7th Street in Terre Haute. She was reported to have her daughter and a handgun in her vehicle at the time of the stop.

Dunbar was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, battery with serious bodily injury, and battery with a deadly weapon.