Court docs: 20 total shots fired between two suspects in Carlisle shooting that killed teen





VIGO/SULLIVAN COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Court documents are telling us more about a Carlisle, Indiana, shooting that left a teenager dead.

The shooting happened on June 10 around midnight at Lewis and Ledgerwood Streets.

Fifteen-year-old Mezmariah Wilson was killed.

Two people were charged in connection to that shooting.

Mathew Earle and Kyle Johnson face felony charges for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice.

Here's a breakdown of the probable cause that led to those arrests.

Key points

Police arrested Matthew Earle from Terre Haute and Kyle Johnson of Coal City.

Earle and Johnson were reportedly going to help with a fistfight in Carlisle

Earle told police a total of 20 shots were fired between the two men

Witness reports

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting described one suspect as a "bald, heavyset man wearing a pink bandana and carrying a gun believed to be a 9mm Glock." Police later identified that man as Johnson.

The other was described as "having facial hair, wearing a red t-shirt, and carrying an unknown male and model handgun." That person was later identified as Earle.

They were also able to describe the vehicle the suspects were driving.

The witnesses gave the police a possible Terre Haute address for the suspects.

The investigation

Police went to a home at 1703 South 12th Street, in Terre Haute. One of the vehicles at the 12th Street home matched the vehicle's description the witnesses gave to officers.

Police were able to learn Earle was associated with living at the house. After gathering evidence through social media and other witness reports, a warrant was issued to search the home.

On June 12, Earle was located inside the home while police executed their search warrant. He was taken to the Vigo County Jail, where he agreed to do an interview, court documents say.

The interview and the suspects

During an interview with investigators, Earle reportedly told police that he and Johnson received a request from another person to help with a fight.

Earle said he and Johnson went to Carlisle, where there was supposed to be a fistfight with a group of people.

Documents go on to say Earle told investigations both he and Johnson were armed with handguns. Earle said he fired his gun five times into the dirt, while Johnson 15 rounds towards a group of people. Mezmariah Wilson would have been a part of that crowd.

Earle reportedly told police on their way back to Terre Haute, they both removed the slide and the barrel from their respective weapons and threw them out the window near Harlan Drive and US 41.

Documents say Earle told police he hid the frame of his gun in the ceiling, inside of a closet inside his house.

Charges

Both Earle and Johnson were arrested and charged with criminal recklessness with a firearm, firing into a crowd, and obstruction of justice.