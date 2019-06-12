Court denies sentence appeal for man in deadly neglect case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana Court of Appeals has denied an appeal for Hubert Kraemer.

A judge sentenced Kraemer to 12 years with the Indiana Department of Corrections, four of those would be on formal probation. Kraemker previously pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent in connection to the death of nine-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner. Investigators said he weighed less than 15 pounds when he died in 20-17.

Kraemer argued his sentence was inappropriate for the crime and his character. A judge said he failed to make his case.