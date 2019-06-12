TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana Court of Appeals has denied an appeal for Hubert Kraemer.
A judge sentenced Kraemer to 12 years with the Indiana Department of Corrections, four of those would be on formal probation. Kraemker previously pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent in connection to the death of nine-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner. Investigators said he weighed less than 15 pounds when he died in 20-17.
Kraemer argued his sentence was inappropriate for the crime and his character. A judge said he failed to make his case.
Related Content
- Court denies sentence appeal for man in deadly neglect case
- Court denies Johnus Orr's appeal in murder case
- Court of Appeals takes Fennell Case
- Woman involved in deadly child neglect case waits to hear how her sentence will be served
- Tiffany Daugherty received a 21 year sentence in a deadly child neglect case
- Final person involved in high profile child neglect case sentenced
- Clay County animal neglect case under investigation
- Farmersburg man takes plea deal in child neglect case
- Federal appeals court upholds courts ruling for restitution in Franklin Fennell case
- Supreme Court rejects administration appeal over immigration
Scroll for more content...