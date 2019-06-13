Court accepts agreement for driver in crash that killed teenager

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Vigo County court has accepted a plea agreement for the teen who police said was driving during a deadly crash in February of 2019.

Bryce Switzer-Couthen, 16, received a sentence of 300 days with the Indiana Department of Corrections (Juvenile.) After that term, he will be on probation until the age of 19, which is to be supervised by the Vigo County of Clay County juvenile probation department. Switzer-Couthen will also have his license suspended for four years.

Under the agreement, Switzer-Couthen pleaded guilty to Reckless Homicide and Criminal Recklessness. The court dismissed two other counts as part of the agreement.

The case stems from the crash that killed Jenna Perrelle, 17, earlier this year in Vigo County. She was a student and softball player at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

LINK | COACH SAYS HE FELT "SHOCKWAVE THROUGH THE HEART” AFTER TEEN DIED IN ACCIDENT

Typically, cases involving juveniles are not public record; however, the court made the case public with an order that stated, "It's in the best interest of the safety and welfare of the community due to the severity of the charges committed."

This is a breaking news story. News 10’s Richard Solomon will update developments and have more information from the testimony Thursday at 5:00pm and 6:00pm on News 10.