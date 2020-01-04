Couples attended Winter Bridal Showcase at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Anyone planning a wedding was invited to what organizers call the biggest bridal event of the year!

The Wabash Valley Bridal Society hosted the winter bridal showcase at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Saturday.

Shoppers had the chance meet with area experts and connect with vendors all in one spot.

"It's a great, fun business to be in. We really enjoy it. We're just so glad we're here to support our community," said Jeanette Winchester, with the Wabash Valley Bridal Society.

"It's convenient where everything is in one spot where you aren't sitting and doing research online and being like 'Okay what do I need?' It's kind of a one stop shop, and you just get different ideas and able to see everything at the same time," said Michael Ehrstein.

If you missed out Saturday, the Wabash Valley Bridal Society will host another showcase later this year.