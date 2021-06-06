Couple celebrates being married since 1946

PALESTINE, Il. (WTHI) - Finally this evening, one couple is celebrating 75-years of being married!

Christine and her husband Donald tied the knot 75 years ago on June 1st.

This was back in 19-46.

More than 90 people gathered to celebrate their marriage at Oak Ridge Church near Flat Rock in Palestine, Illinois.

Don is 97 and Chris is 95.

They have 3 kids, 7 grandkids, and 11 great-grandkids.

Congrats to this lovely couple!