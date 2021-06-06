Couple celebrates being married since 1946

PALESTINE, Il. (WTHI) - Finally this evening, one couple is celebrating 75-years of being married!
Christine and her husband Donald tied the knot 75 years ago on June 1st.
This was back in 19-46.
More than 90 people gathered to celebrate their marriage at Oak Ridge Church near Flat Rock in Palestine, Illinois.
Don is 97 and Chris is 95.
They have 3 kids, 7 grandkids, and 11 great-grandkids.
Congrats to this lovely couple!
Posted: Jun 6, 2021 11:41 PM
