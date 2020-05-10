Couple celebrates 70 years with parade

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley couple is celebrating 70 years together.

Margaret and Garland Stanton were married May 14, 1950.

Their family had planned a party at their church but COVID-19 changed those plans. Instead, family and friends gathered Saturday afternoon for a parade in Duggar, Indiana. The couple watched and waved as cars drove by and well wishes were shouted out car windows.