Couple celebrates 69th wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day

ODON, In. (WTHI) - The pandemic has been hard on couples.

But this Valentine's Day, two love birds are celebrating 69-beautiful years of marriage.

Due to COVID-19 and other health problems over the past year, Bob and Jane Rhoades have been separated.

Jane lives at Ketchem Memorial Center in Odon, Indiana.

Bob has been able to see his bride only a handful of times since the pandemic began.

Those visits only 30-minutes and often with a window between them.

Sunday, the couple was able to sit together in the Ketcham sunroom.

"We was 24 and 26 years old and we ran off and got married. We drove all night from Knoxville, Tennessee to Georgia. And then we came back into Northern Georgia and got married," says Robert Rhoades.

He says he hopes to be reunited with his wife again soon.