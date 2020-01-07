VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Commissioners are back to work for 2020. That includes the second phase of the Springhill Drive project.
We first told you about the project back in October. That's when crews widened the road between U.S. Highway 41 and 7th Street.
The next phase includes widening from 7th to Canal Road.
President Brad Anderson says they are in the process of doing surveys and buying property for the expansion.
Related Content
- County to start the next phase of Springhill Drive construction project
- County leaders hope to kick off phase two of Springhill construction project in 2020
- Next phase of 7th Street construction starts
- East Springhill Drive road project to come in spring of 2018
- Crews start construction project on Parke County road
- Phase one on main street project begins
- Vincennes begins last phase of levee project
- First phase of Clay County bridge project almost complete
- Lyford construction project set to enter a new phase...part of U.S. 41 to completely close
- Crews start construction on Vermillion County bridge
Scroll for more content...