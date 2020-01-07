County to start the next phase of Springhill Drive construction project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Commissioners are back to work for 2020. That includes the second phase of the Springhill Drive project.

We first told you about the project back in October. That's when crews widened the road between U.S. Highway 41 and 7th Street.

The next phase includes widening from 7th to Canal Road.

President Brad Anderson says they are in the process of doing surveys and buying property for the expansion.