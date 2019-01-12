County road crews continue to clear roads after early snow shower

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A travel advisory has been issued through tomorrow at 3 PM Sunday. That’s why the Vigo County Highway Department has been working nonstop since eleven PM Friday night.

Since that time folks in Vigo County have seen roughly four to six inches of snowfall as Storm Team 10 predicted. Snow has been falling throughout the day which has made it difficult for road crews.

Highway Department Superintendent Dan Bennett says now the concern is shifting to icy conditions as more wet snow falls.

"In addition to what we got right now, it’s going to be slick and hazardous throughout the whole evening and maybe into the early hours in the morning. It’s going to take us quite a while to clean this up," said Bennett.

The county highway department is warning drivers to be cautious on back roads and city streets. That's because some spots have snow packed down enough where it is extra slick. That might cause drivers to slide through lights and stop signs.

But road crews say they plan to continue plowing the roads as long as it takes to get the roads all cleared up.