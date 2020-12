TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County officials want your help and input. The county is working on a major upgrade to North Clinton Street in Terre Haute.

County officials have seen a large number of crashes there, and they want to improve the conditions for pedestrians.

That's why on December 9, there is an in-person public meeting at Otter Creek Middle School.

They want to hear from you about the road and what improvements you want to see. The doors will open at 5 pm.

Learn more here.