County officials facing jail lawsuit meet in executive session

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Jail is at the center of another meeting for county officials.
On Thursday, officials met in an executive session.
Commissioner Brad Anderson told us the people individually named in the lawsuit were attending.
They met with attorneys to talk about the lawsuit they are facing.
Inmates are suing commissioners, council members the sheriff, and others.
Anderson said they're making progress on resolving issues.
On Wednesday, a judge made a new court order outlining necessary steps.
They include construction and staffing plans.
"We're getting closer to a design and a location for the jail...and the new correctional officers will help in this new court order," Anderson said.
County officials will attend a hearing on November 13th to report to the judge on their progress.
