Vigo County offices to remain open - for now

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Vigo County Commissioners met with department heads of the county to talk about what they will do during the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

They announced county offices should try to run as normal as possible. They also said if county employees are feeling sick and should stay home, they will still get paid time off.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns said this is not a situation they take lightly. He said the commissioners and other officials have been talking and meeting for hours and days to come up with a plan.

But, he said this is something that is subject to change.

"It may change completely tomorrow and I think we all realize it will," Kearns said. "The people that work here are our family. We rely on these employees to ensure that we have a good government for the residence of Vigo County. We have to do what we can to protect everybody."

Commissioners are asking everyone to call or email the county office they need first before they walk through these doors.

They said any action they take right now is all precautionary because there are still no confirmed cases in Vigo County.