County leaders unveil plans for new Vigo County Jail

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse stopped by News 10 to walk us through the plans.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 2:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are new developments in the process to build a new Vigo County Jail.

County officials have unveiled preliminary plans for a new Vigo County Jail.

The county attorney sent out the latest design.

It includes space for the sheriff's office and jail.

There are two cell blocks, both with two levels.

Each cell block will have several pods.

This plan also has a more streamlined way to move through the building.

Sheriff Plasse told us this design has more inmate visibility and more storage space than the current jail.

"The last jail and the two additions we've done, we've not done right and we're paying the price for that still. We have a federal lawsuit saying it's not constitutional," Sheriff Plasse said.

He told us this facility leaves room for growth.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE JAIL PLANS 

Right now, Vigo County has about 400 inmates spread around the state.

Plasse says with that number, the new jail would already be at 80 percent capacity.

He said that's why it is important the new jail has room to grow.

"We don't want to make the same mistake we made in the past...instead of being the model of what not to do, I want to be the model for what to do. Hopefully, that's the direction we're going," Plasse said.

We asked him about transport costs to court with the new location.

He said he does not expect much of a change. The county may need to buy more vans, however, Plasse thinks the over all cost will be less than what the county is paying to house and transport inmates in and out of other counties.

