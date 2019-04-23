County leaders to hold a public forum for jail input on Wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have a chance to voice your opinions about a new Vigo County Jail.

A public jail forum is happening on Wednesday.

It will take place at the Vigo County Public Library at 6:00 p.m.

Proposed jail locations include a site at Springhill Drive and 63, a former golf course on Honey Creek Drive, and the current jail/government complex.

Commissioners are still waiting on one appraisal.

They are expected to give an update to a judge next week.