County leaders to hold a public forum for jail input on Wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have a chance to voice your opinions about a new Vigo County Jail.
A public jail forum is happening on Wednesday.
It will take place at the Vigo County Public Library at 6:00 p.m.
LINK | ' I CAN SEE HER PUTTING THEM INTO THIS JAIL...' JUDGE COULD USE CONTEMPT IF VIGO COUNTY JAIL DEMANDS ARE NOT MET
Proposed jail locations include a site at Springhill Drive and 63, a former golf course on Honey Creek Drive, and the current jail/government complex.
Commissioners are still waiting on one appraisal.
They are expected to give an update to a judge next week.
