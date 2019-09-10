Clear

County leaders express concern as illegal dumping gets out of hand

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is taking on an issue that leaders say is getting way out of hand.

We are talking about illegal dumping.

Commissioners discussed the problem at a Tuesday morning meeting.

They say recently, they've received several calls about people dumping old mattresses around the county.

That's a problem because it costs money to clean the mess up.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns told us when they figure in all of the resources, it takes about $1,000 for the county to dispose of just one load.

"We did kind of an informal study on what our cost is per pickup. It's about $1,000 to do that. So if we had to go out one day and pick up eight mattresses at eight different locations, that costs the county taxpayers around $8,000," Kearns told us.

In a later post on social media, Kearns clarified the cost.

“When we implemented the trail camera program, we came up with a figure as to how much it costs for us to pick up a truckload of trash. I looked at the labor, vehicle, fuel and disposal costs. I also looked at the impact when we have to pull our highway crew off jobs to do the cleanup. A conservative figure of taxpayer impact is $1,000 a load," the post said. 

Kearns said the price to dump in the city landfill has gone up.

This means many can not afford to dump legally, so he expects the issue to continue.

