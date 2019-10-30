Clear

County leaders hope to kick off phase two of Springhill construction project in 2020

The year 2020 should bring more improvements to a busy Vigo County street.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 12:10 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The year 2020 should bring more improvements to a busy Vigo County street.

We are talking about Springhill Drive in southern Vigo County.

Recently, the county widened Springhill between U.S. 41 and 7th Street.

The next phase of the project continues that widening from 7th Street to Canal Road.

The county needs to clear a couple of hurdles before construction can start again.

"Until we get the property purchased and things like that...that's what we're waiting on now. We're going through that and the design phase. So it could be next year," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

Phase Three of the project will include widening Springhill between State Road 63 and U.S. 41.

