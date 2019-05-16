County leaders approve Interlocal Agreement to fund new convention center

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - County leaders have approved a funding agreement for a convention center in downtown Terre Haute.
The board unanimously approved what is called the Interlocal Agreement.
It says money to pay for the convention center would come from the city, county, redevelopment commission, convention and visitors bureau, and the capital improvement board.
Leaders say construction could start in late May or early June.
