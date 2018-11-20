Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail

The new Vigo county jail took a step towards becoming a reality Tuesday

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 2:54 PM

The new Vigo county jail took a step towards becoming a reality Tuesday.

County commissioners approved a preliminary design for the jail, this approval comes after a presentation by Garmong Construction and DLZ.

They approved a design for a 494 bed jail that's inside a 131,000 square foot facility.

The design is based on the jail being built on the former International Paper property.

Next month the Terre Haute City Council will vote for a rezoning request by Vigo county.

News 10's Jon Swaner was at today's presentation. he'll have more tonight

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth