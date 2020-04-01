RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - City and county leaders have begun a committee called Richland Reacts. The group formed to help the small community weather the pandemic.

First off the group hopes to help inform. For example, the organization features folks from the business world who are helping to get the right information to small businesses affected by the stay at home order.

But informing is just one piece of the puzzle. Residents can contact the non-emergent numbers at the Olney, Noble, or Claremont fire departments for help. This information is passed along to volunteers.

Olney mayor Mark Lambird says, "You might have a senior citizen that might need help grocery shopping or they might need something. Or just to talk to somebody. I mean I know during this time of social distancing people can get lonely. I think that's an important thing to remember is the psychological impact that this may be having on some of our residents."

