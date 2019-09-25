Clear

County Looks to Lease former International Papers Property to Investors

The Vigo County Commissioners have taken big steps in the process of getting something done on the former International Paper property.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners have taken big steps in the process of getting something done on the former International Paper property. On Tuesday, they approved a request for proposals document which allows potential investors to submit their plan for the property to the county for approval.

Commissioner Brenden Kearns says he is thrilled about the potential this property has. Overall, the property has 60 available acres. Kearns stressed that they are looking for investors who want to build something for the good of the community. 

Since it's government-owned property, they had to approve the request for proposals. from now until October 11th, investors can submit their plans for what they want to build. Kearns is excited about the steps the county has taken so far. He and the other commissioners know how big of a deal this is for the city of Terre Haute and Vigo County.

"We've got so much potential here," Kearns said, "What I'm excited about is that we have 60 acres for investors to build on. 60 acres hasn't been available for sale along the Wabash River within city limits for over 100 years."

There are some logistics involved. Kearns is totally against selling the property. The point of the request for proposals approval was to see what investors want to build in collaboration with the county. The county owns the property yet this isn't a government investment. This is a private investment partnership with the government.

Kearns mentioned potential options like a music venue, a farmers market, a brewery or distillery, or even water or amusement park. Many have expressed interest in the property, and the county commissioners are excited about what could be built on this property.

"I want to see a music venue here. I want to see a water park," Kearns said, "For people to want to come to Terre Haute as a destination."

He did want to make clear that while the property is close to the river, it is not right on the river. Commissioners say this is a can't miss opportunity for potential investors and the possibilities are endless.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Overnight Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-25

Image

Fall Planting

Image

Turning silos into canvases

Image

Power of the Purse

Image

Check presented to Clay County Humane Society after annual Mayor's Ride

Image

Local entrepreneur talks to Rose-Hulman students about creating their own businesses

Image

Three to be honored at Terre Haute North's Polaris Awards Banquet

Image

Program gives kids a chance to pick up real-world skills

Image

Local fire department receives $20,000 grant to buy new necessary equipment

Image

Terre Haute Police has issued five tickets so far in 'Operation Clear the Track'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse