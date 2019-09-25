County Looks to Lease former International Papers Property to Investors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners have taken big steps in the process of getting something done on the former International Paper property. On Tuesday, they approved a request for proposals document which allows potential investors to submit their plan for the property to the county for approval.

Commissioner Brenden Kearns says he is thrilled about the potential this property has. Overall, the property has 60 available acres. Kearns stressed that they are looking for investors who want to build something for the good of the community.

Since it's government-owned property, they had to approve the request for proposals. from now until October 11th, investors can submit their plans for what they want to build. Kearns is excited about the steps the county has taken so far. He and the other commissioners know how big of a deal this is for the city of Terre Haute and Vigo County.

"We've got so much potential here," Kearns said, "What I'm excited about is that we have 60 acres for investors to build on. 60 acres hasn't been available for sale along the Wabash River within city limits for over 100 years."

There are some logistics involved. Kearns is totally against selling the property. The point of the request for proposals approval was to see what investors want to build in collaboration with the county. The county owns the property yet this isn't a government investment. This is a private investment partnership with the government.

Kearns mentioned potential options like a music venue, a farmers market, a brewery or distillery, or even water or amusement park. Many have expressed interest in the property, and the county commissioners are excited about what could be built on this property.

"I want to see a music venue here. I want to see a water park," Kearns said, "For people to want to come to Terre Haute as a destination."

He did want to make clear that while the property is close to the river, it is not right on the river. Commissioners say this is a can't miss opportunity for potential investors and the possibilities are endless.