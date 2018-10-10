County Commissioners form new committee to oversee jail progress

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Today News 10 spoke with officials about a new committee formed to keep things on track. This week, Vigo County Commissioners created the Vigo County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee.

The committee is made up of 31 members from various backgrounds. As listed in the bylaws for the committee, those members consist of:

( 1) One County Commissioner appointed by the Vigo County

Commissioners;

(2) One County Council Member appointed by the Vigo County Council;

(3) Two County Judges, including the Circuit Court Judge and one other

Judge appointed by the Chief Judge;

(4) The Vigo County Juvenile Magistrate;

( 5) The Vigo County Sheriff;

(6) The Vigo County Prosecuting Attorney or the Chief-Deputy;

(7) The Vigo County Chief Public Defender;

(8) The Director of the Vigo County Victim Assistance Program;

(9) The Mayor of Terre Haute;

(10) The Terre Haute City Court Judge;

(11) The Terre Haute Chief of Police;

(12) The City of Terre Haute Human Relations Director;

(13) The Director/CEO of Hamilton Center;

(14) The Director of the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program

(CASA);

( 15) The Director of Vigo County Community Corrections;

(16) The Chief Adult Probation Officer;

(17) The Chief Juvenile Probation Officer;

(18) One Representative from the Drug Court;

(19) One Representative from the Adult Mental Health Court/PAIR

program;

(20) One Representative from the Veteran's Treatment Court;

(21) The Director of Vigo County Department of Child Services (DCS);

(22) Superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation;

(23) One Local Clergy Representative appointed by the Vigo County

Commissioners; - Pastor Purnell

(24) The Executive Director of the Vigo County Taxpayers Association;

(25) The President of the Local Chapter of the National Association for the

Advancement of Colored People;

(26) One member of the Local Arts Community appointed by the Vigo

County Commissioners; - Initial Appointment - Mary Kramer

(27) The Director of Vigo County Youth Services (CASY);

(28) Up to three (3) lay persons appointed by the Vigo County

Commissioners. - Initial Appointments - Lisa Spence, Pat Ralston,

Reverend Lang.

The bylaws list that the purpose of the Committee is to "serve as an advisory committee of criminal justice partners to the Vigo County Commissioners and Vigo County Council regarding effective criminal justice services in Vigo County. The Committee will make recommendations toward improvements in the County's effective use of resources and its efficient delivery of services."

The Committee’s role is so important at this time, because they are to oversee future plans for the County Jail, so the County doesn't get into the same circumstances it's currently in. Members will also help ensure that practices in place for the jail are causing positive improvements in the community. If not, the Committee will help advise on how things can be better.

The Committee has yet to set its first meeting, but is expected to very soon.

Meanwhile, the Vigo County Council and other Vigo County Officials will meet in executive session on Thursday. According to a release from the county's Attorney, Michael Wright, the Vigo County Jail is expected to be the topic of discussion.